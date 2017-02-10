Former Harlem Globetrotter creates event to help keep kids out of trouble

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Covering basketball drills and shooting hoops is how one local organization is working to keep kids away from crime in Savannah.

“Get them off the streets, get them out of the homes because if their mom has six kids she can barely afford to put two of them on a basketball team,” Tia Brightwell, an executive director with Gatorball Academy, said.

Brightwell is referring to lower income families who struggle to keep their kids out of trouble.

That’s why Brightwell along with former Harlem Globetrotter Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers created an event called March Madness through the Gatorball Academy to help.

“With us we’re paying for registrations by sponsorship’s and we’re receiving sponsorship’s so that they will get jerseys,” Brightwell said. “They will feel just like they’re on a regular basketball team.”

They’ve partnered with West Broad YMCA off of May Street in Savannah and Saint Andrew’s School to pull the event together.

“We’re embarking on a time at the school where we’re trying to bring about and environment that’s diverse,” Rivers said.

And they believe shooting a layup could do just that.

“Playing basketball, especially 3-on-3, it teaches you the real value of life as far as strong in body, clear in mind and lofty in ideals,” Rivers said.

March isn’t the only time they plan to host the event.

“What we’re looking to do is do it every month here at the YMCA and we will go some other places, but more so the YMCA just because it is in walking distance for the kids,” Brightwell said. “A lot of these kids just don’t have any place to go.”

The event is on March 18th. They are still looking for sponsors to help support these kids. If you, or your business is interested, and if you’d like to register your child you can contact Brightwell by emailing her at brightwelltia35@gmail.com.