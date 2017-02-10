Fear in Latino Community over Alleged ICE “raids”

Rumors of immigrants being picked from their homes and deported.

They are stories that immigration advocates say are coming true in St Helena, Bluffton, Beaufort, Parris Island, Hilton Head and Savannah.

Some stories backed up by law enforcement, all sparking fear in the Latino community.

“It is clear that it has happened, we just don’t know the extent of it at this point,” said George Kanuck of the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition

That’s why George Kanuck and Immigration lawyer Aimee Deverall were at Avalon Shores Apartments in Bluffton Friday morning. To try and help, or get more information.

“When you don’t have this type of information, when you have this type of confusion, it causes a panic,” said Aimee Deverall.

Panic from allegations of Homeland Security immigration roundups.

“The person reported the vans were sitting outside the apartment complex for some time during the day yesterday,” said Deverall.

Information on Facebook and even from the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials.

Words that are causing panic among latinos, illegal or legal.

“I was on the phone yesterday with multiple people who were at home,” said Eric Esquivel of La Isla Magazine. “Not at work, not consuming goods and possibly keeping their kids out of school.”

Bryan Cox, spokesperson for the Atlanta Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said this operation is part of their regular routine,

“Every day, as part of routine targeted enforcement operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Fugitive Operations teams arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws.

“ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. Targeting only known criminals or those in violation of immigration laws.”

In fact Cox says, in Georgia, North and South Carolina, homeland security has made 200 detentions just this week, and most of those are convicted criminals. He adds that roughly 4600 people were removed nationwide in 2016.

But its other language, from a President Trump Executive Order that still scares many folks.

Its from the “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States” order. Under “enforcement priorities” it says that immigration officers have the ability to arrest anyone who “poses a risk to public safety or national security.”

“Its one thing for ICE to say we are going after specific people,” says Deverall. “But there”s nothing tha’ts limiting them if someone else answers the door, taking them with you as well if they can’t show proof of us citizenship or being a resident.”

“The people in ICE tell us they are targeting specific people with specific criminal activities,” explains George Kanuck. “They aren’t going into schools, they aren’t going into churches and they aren’t raiding workplaces. But clearly all you have to do is have these reports that individuals see white vans in their neighborhoods early in the morning for hours with non uniform people in it, this just pushes the latino community even further into the shadows.”

“The fear in how it affects their children, the anxiety and mental anguish it can create,” said Eric Esquivel.

“People are incredibly frightened,” said Deverall. “They don’t know if they should go home. They don’t know if they should go to work.”

“By immigration sitting outside and waiting for people like this they are terrorizing the immigrant community because people don’t know what to think,” explains Deverall.

“If you haven’t done anything wrong and aren’t doing anything wrong you shouldn’t be alarmed, but you should also be cognitive of who you are keeping your company, who you are with, where you are at, so you don’t get caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people.”

Despite claims of empty buses and mass sick outs at Beaufort County schools as parents held their children home in fear, Jim Foster from the school system says Beaufort did not see an increase in absences Thursday or Friday, even in the predominantly hispanic schools.

We’ve heard reports that Beaufort County Sheriff’s have aided ICE agents in roundups here. But when News 3 asked them, they referred us directly back to ICE for comment.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher did tell News 3 that his office participated in a “supporting role” in an immigration sweep in Savannah. That one netted 26 undocumented immigrants.