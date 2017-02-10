EF-2 Tornado Confirmed Thursday Morning in Bulloch and Effingham Counties

EF-2 Tornado with Max Winds of 130 mph confirmed by the National Weather Service Survey Team in Bulloch/Effingham Counties.
Savannah, GA (WSAV)- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down Thursday morning… crossing the Bulloch and Effingham county line in Georgia.

The tornado which developed around 3:51 tracked from 9 miles southeast of Brooklet to and dissipated just east of Pineora.

Maximum sustained estimated winds were around 130 mph… and its maximum path was around 300 yards.

The total track of the tornado was a little more than 10 miles.

There were 7 injuries… but thankfully no fatalities.

 

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0…wind speeds 65 to 85 mph.

EF1…wind speeds 86 to 110 mph.

EF2…wind speeds 111 to 135 mph.

EF3…wind speeds 136 to 165 mph.

EF4…wind speeds 166 to 200 mph.

EF5…wind speeds greater than 200 mph.

