Clean up continues after EF-2 tornado rips through S.E. Georgia

BROOKLET, Ga. – On Friday families in parts of Bulloch and Effingham counties continued to dig out and reckon with the fact that a confirmed EF-2 tornado destroyed parts or the entirety of their home.

“By the time we realized and hear the loud locomotive sound train sounding wind right behind us and I guess that’s stupid and I saw that weather and I knew it was right in front of us,” Brooklet homeowner Keith Egan said.

Egan and his family hit inside a closet while the storm ripped part of his home a part.

” Pull this porch up, ripped these columns out blew through the side of the porch here, blew through interior door up the stairs to my son who was coming down and blew out the other side of the house basically,” he said.

Egan, like many other whose homes, trailers, sheds, barns, and yards were destroyed by the tornado now look to others for help.

“We can rebuild any of it,” Egan said. “We’re alive and it’s an inconvenience factor but I’d rather be inconvenienced than not here.”