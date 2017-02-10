$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Beaufort

Columbia (SC Lottery) – Check your tickets! Thursday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000. The ticket was sold at the Citgo on Savannah Highway in Beaufort. The winning combination was: 5-8-12-36-38 and Power-Up 2.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for last evening’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For more information click here.

More than 3,800 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1-$200,000 in last night’s drawing. More than 2,400 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.