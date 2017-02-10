$100,000 Powerball ticket sold on Hilton Head Island

Columbia (SC Lottery) – Check your tickets! A Powerball ticket sold on Hilton Head Island for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $100,000. The ticket was purchased at the Kangaroo Express #277 on Matthews Drive. The winning numbers were: 14-20-42-49-66 and Powerball was 5.

The lucky ticket holder stands to benefit from the purchase of PowerPlay. Because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.

More than 14,500 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 – $100,000. Of these, more than 5,900 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For more information click here.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.75 when the jackpot is over $150 million.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $285 million.