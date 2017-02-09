The Bridge: Happily Every After Ball Saturday, February 11th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Here’s your chance for your child to be a princess, superhero or even a pirate for the day and help the kids at Savannah’s Willett Children’s Hospital.

It’s the Happily Every After Ball Saturday, February 11th & for just $20 they can waltz with Prince Charming or sword fight with Peter Pan!

Next Generation’s Happily Ever After Ball is presented by Posh, Petals and Pearls at Brockington Hall. Tickets are still available for the 1-3:00 p.m. session.

Kids and parents will attend a royal celebration and meet their favorite fairytale princess, prince, pirate, and heroes of all storylines.

For tickets: visit www.nextgenerationsavannah.com.

 

