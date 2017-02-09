Survey available to provide input in new superintendent search

Savannah (SCCPSS) – With the retirement of Superintendent, Dr. Thomas B. Lockamy, Jr., coming at the end of the 2016-17 School Year, the Board of Public Education is conducting a superintendent search for the purpose of filling the district’s top position. Ray and Associates, Inc., an independent search firm, has been selected to assist the Board in the search process. The firm was announced during a special called board meeting of last month.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System now serves more than 38,000 students and employs close to 5,200 employees. A public survey will remain open until 8:00AM on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 to gain input as to the top qualities desired in a superintendent. You can access it by clicking here.