One driver killed, one hospitalized in Wayne County accident

Wayne County (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Wayne County this morning.

Around 5:45AM, emergency officials responded to the scene at 341 and Joey Williamson Road. They say a tractor trailer was traveling northbound on 341 when a pickup crossed in its path traveling east from Joey Williamson. The force of the impact ejected the driver of the pickup, identified as 57-year-old Alan Moore of Screven, who was not wearing a seat belt. Moore was killed in the crash.

The other driver, identified as 43-year-old James Short of Midway, was transported to Wayne Memorial. His condition is unknown at this time, but his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Short’s tractor trailer was forced off the roadway during the accident and overturned into a ditch. His truckload was not damaged, but about 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. The roadway was closed for several hours as emergency crews helped to clear the scene.

Units from Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Jesup Fire Department, and Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash.