Memorial Health University’s Board of Directors meeting to discuss future

Savannah (WSAV) – Members of the board of directors of Memorial University Medical Center are meeting now to consider the transition of leadership following the announcement of CEO Maggie Gill’s resignation.

Gill has been with Memorial for the past decade and the CEO since 2011. She has been praised by board chairman Harry Hassan for her leadership. Last year, Gill was instrumental in negotiating a merger deal with Novant, a North Carolina medical provider that promised to infuse tens of millions of dollars into the coffers of Memorial, the area’s major trauma center and provider to the low income and indigent. Gill said and the time that Memorial was “struggling” to provide the indigent care services.

However, the deal with Novant later fell through and Gill said it was due to issues raised by the Chatham County Hospital Authority. The Authority countered that it holds a lease on Memorial’s land, building and equipment, and that it is responsible for making sure that low income continue to be served by Memorial. Chatham County has also issued $160 million in bonds on Memorial’s behalf which according to county authorities has provided them with some oversight as well. In addition, the Hospital Authority has also called for an independent audit of Memorial’s funds amid word that a projected deficit may be higher than predicted.

The Memorial board has gone into executive session at this hour.