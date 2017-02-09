Matters of the heart: Savannah survivors offer support to women with heart disease

Are you a woman living with heart disease? Do you know a woman living with heart disease? Talking with someone who’s been there can make a difference in your emotional and physical recovery.

Visit the WomenHeart table at the Savannah Black Heritage Festival Health Fair, Saturday, February 11, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the Civic Center Lobby. They will be giving away “Red Bags of Courage” filled with information about Women’s Heart Health and our Savannah Support Network. Chat with our WomenHeart Champions and Heart Sisters!

WomenHeart Open House:

Third Thursday of every month

Next meeting: February 16

836 E. 65th Street

