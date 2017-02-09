Gloria Williams pleads not guilty in case of kidnapped Florida baby

By Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams. Authorities say Williams, a woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a baby girl from a Florida hospital 18 years ago and raising her as her own daughter, is now being held in Jacksonville, Fla., and was booked Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams. Authorities say Williams, a woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a baby girl from a Florida hospital 18 years ago and raising her as her own daughter, is now being held in Jacksonville, Fla., and was booked Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

Jacksonville (AP) – A South Carolina woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising the child as her own has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and interference of custody.

Fifty-one-year-old Gloria Bolden Williams was in court Thursday morning. She’s been in jail since her January 13th arrest and faces life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say Williams took the baby shortly after she was born on July 10, 1998. She raised the child in Walterboro under the name of Alexis Manigo.

Court records say Williams told the girl more than a year ago that she was given the name Kamiyah Mobley at birth. The teen told a friend who contacted the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The girl met her birth parents last month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s