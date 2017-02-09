FUGITIVE FILES: Man Accused of Assault with a Crowbar

Another suspect behind bars this week. The next arrest will be the 200th capture for news 3’s Fugitive Files.

Could that next arrest be a man accused of using a dangerous piece of hardware in his attack?

“Mr Thomas allegedly went to a man’s house and viciously attacked him with a crowbar,” explained SCMPD Detective Antwan Diggs.

Now Quintavious Thomas is wanted by Savannah-Chatham Metro Police for Aggravated Assault.

“Some words were exchanged between the two and Mr thomas went to the house and retaliated for a past incident,” said Diggs.

“The guy (the victim) kind of defended himself to save himself, had he not we are talking some very serious charges here,” said the Detective.

Quintavious Thomas is 5’9″ 155 pounds. He has a history of criminal activity, but not this type of violence.

Detectives say he may be in the Garden City area or possibly in East Savannah.

If you can help investigators find Quintavious Thomas, make an anonymous call to Savannah-Chatham Police or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

“I would rather him turn himself in if he’s watching or if anyone is watching having him turn himself in so he can give his side of the story,” said Detective Diggs.