Bulloch County, GA: Timothy Ogle says it was really scary and it all happened in an instant.

A tornado hit Bulloch and Effingham Counties early Thursday morning at around 4 am. Timothy says he and three of his family members hid in the bathtub when the tornado hit.

Timothy says he was buried underneath rubble.

His home tonight… it’s destroyed. The home was tossed 50 feet. Timothy’s neighbor’s home was tossed even farther… 220 feet.