A conversation with Julieanna Richardson: W.W. Law Lecture features ‘The HistoryMakers’ founder

The 28th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival continues. Tonight’s highlight is the W.W. Law Lecture featuring Julieanna Richardson, founder and Executive Director of “The HistoryMakers.” It’s the nation’s largest African-American video and oral history collection housed at the Library of Congress.

Richardson shares her story of preserving oral history from the well-known to the unsung.

Details:

Feb 9, 6:30 p.m. W. W. Law Lecture featuring Julieanna Richardson, Founder and Executive Director of The HistoryMakers

Presented in part by The Telfair Museums.

Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.