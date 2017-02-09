ALERT: At least 7 injured, 3 homes destroyed after tornado touches down in Bulloch Co.

According to Bulloch County Emergency Management, an apparent tornado touched down near Lillie Hagan Road and Old River Road South around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Bulloch County EMA tells News 3 at least seven people have been injured and three homes destroyed. One of those victims was flown to Savannah for treatment, while the other six were taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Officials warn you to avoid the area. Following the storm, officials have blocked several roads in the area. According to EMA, EMS, fire, police and road crews are working in the area.