A conversation with Julieanna Richardson: W.W. Law Lecture features ‘The HistoryMakers’ founder

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

The 28th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival continues. Tonight’s highlight is the W.W. Law Lecture featuring Julieanna Richardson, founder and Executive Director of “The HistoryMakers.” It’s the nation’s largest African-American video and oral history collection housed at the Library of Congress.

Richardson shares her story of preserving oral history from the well-known to the unsung.

Details:

Feb 9, 6:30 p.m. W. W. Law Lecture featuring Julieanna Richardson, Founder and Executive Director of The HistoryMakers

Presented in part by The Telfair Museums.

Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.

 

