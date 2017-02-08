Westlake property management confirms mold growth, moves to evict tenant

SAVANNAH, Ga.

NEWS 3 FOLLOW UP:

On Monday, February 6th, News 3 shared the story of a Westlake resident who had suspicions that her apartment wasn’t safe to live in following clean-up and restoration efforts— four months after Hurricane Matthew.

So News 3 brought in an independent home inspector and his test revealed two types of mold found inside Theresa Goldwire’s unit.

In a statement released by The Aspen Companies, the property management company, on Wednesday, it says the company sent their mold inspector back to Goldwire’s apartment on Tuesday. Their mold inspector says the spore count has increased since the first time he visited her unit.

The Aspen Companies attribute the mold growth to a previously fixed leak, located behind drywall in the hot water – heater closet. The mold growth became exposed after another one of their inspectors cut open the drywall, allowing the spores to become airborne. The Aspen Companies said they didn’t know the drywall was cut and left open until they came back yesterday, following our Special Report on Monday.

“I believe that the news that aired Monday aired out all their dirty laundry. Pretty much, if you did any and everything you said you do, you did to my apartment to make it livable for me to go back in, it seems like they would not have found what they found inside my house,” said Goldwire.

The inspector is scheduled to come back and fix the problem in the next 3-5 days, but still says he believes the mold count is at a safe level for inhabitants.

Although the property management company says they will make sure it gets fixed, they’re also now moving to evict her.

“At first, it was like wow, so now you’re going to evict me, because I’ve actually uncovered a problem that is found. It’s residents out here that’s going through the same thing I’m going through. Y’all can’t do certain things, it’s not livable,” Goldwire said.

The property management company says they’re moving forward to evict Goldwire because of verbal threats, harassment of the [on-site] property manager. But Goldwire says she believes eviction is a form of backlash for speaking out.

