Viewer warns of another scam, says what’s going on?

Yesterday I told you the IRS scam is circulating again in our area. And today, I received a call from Cindy Billings, a viewer who says that she and her husband both received calls on their cells today regarding a scam that reportedly offers you money from the U-S Treasury.

She says she was told to get three iTunes cards (put $100 on each card) and those cards would be used as her “tax” payment to receive more than $9,000. Use of an iTunes card is a big “red” flag that this is 100 percent a scam, according to Tom Stepehns from the Better Business Bureau.

Our viewer and her husband received the calls from this number: 202-649-0253.

The IRS scam call (also received by a viewer) came from the number: 315-203-3759

Remember this advice:

1) The purpose of a scam is to scare you (like you owe the IRS money) or to surprise (like you have just won a lot of money)

2) Once you are frightened or surprised and trying to absorb information such as – could it be possible I did actually win something -you get hit with the “you need to send us money.”

3) Urgency is always a part of the conversation so don’t be intimidated into provding banking account information or a credit card number

4) A big sign of a scam – you need to pay using methods that are quick and easy for the person receiving the money – but hard for you in case you want a refund. Examples: Green Dot cards and iTunes cards, Western Union, MoneyGram, etc.

5) When in doubt, HANG UP on a live caller or disregard a recorded message

6) If you get a call that doesn’t seem right, contact police