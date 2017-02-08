The Bridge: Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club NOT for sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week we learned the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club building was up for sale. Now we learn the building is off the market & get the details on the Market at 3 West Ridge by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church that will help FCBGC pay the bills.

The club planned to move due to the overwhelming need for more space and put the current building, on Charlton Street, up for sale.

But Wednesday on The Bridge Frank Callen rep. Danielle Paul announced, that building is now officially off the market.

“We just want to able to reach more kids. So, between our board, the concerned citizens groups, the public input, and hopefully with the city’s help we’ll look at other solutions, whether it be satellites, expanding, getting a new plot of land… We don’t know yet what that entails at this point,” she says. “We have to find a solution here so that we can help more kids.”

There’s a town hall meeting Thursday, February 23rd to talk about the plans.

There’s also a way you can help! February 15th – 17th The Market at 3 West Ridge is hosting one of the most exclusive, sought after trunk shows in Savannah. It’s at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. A $5 donation gets you in the door. The market is a shopping boutique of select national vendors.

Proceeds benefit Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club and Horizons Savannah.