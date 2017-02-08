Petition circulates island to stop potential alcohol ban

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – From creating groups on Facebook to sitting outside in chilly weather there’s one man is taking a stand.

“The people that signed the petition are friends and neighbors here,” John Branigin, the petition creator, said. “I think the council needs to listen to their friends and neighbors. It should send a message to council that alot of people on this island are not in favor of this ordinance.”

Branigin will stop at nothing to prevent the alcohol ban that will be voted on by Tybee city council Thursday.

“We’ve got 682 signatures thus far,” Branigin said. “There’s still a couple of pieces of paper to collect and from what I’ve been told that amounts to about 65 signatures, so that would put us into the mid-700 range.”

And he knows the businesses are behind him as well.

“I understand they’ve been pushing very hard,” Branigin said. “From their perspective they were hit hard by Hurricane Matthew and this is just another hit that they say they can’t really absorb.”

Branigin added no matter what type of ban you put on the beach that it won’t stop the spring breakers from making their way to the Georgia coast.

“For Orange Crush, the trouble makers that come out here are just going to ignore it and its business as usual for them which means ignoring all the laws that we currently have,” Branigin said.

Branigin said it may seem silly as to why they’re fighting this, but it means a lot to them for banning an open container.

“We’ve got people that like to take a drink out to one of the swings on the beach and just relax after a hard day or take a beer out when they’re surf fishing,” Branigin said. “Those are little things, but the little things are important to the people that actually live here. I’m looking for the city council to reverse their votes and just kill this thing.”

A march has also been planned for Thursday council votes on their final decision. People will gather at the North Beach Grill by 6:30 p.m. then march to the meeting that starts at 7 p.m.