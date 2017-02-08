Order for mistrial, emotional testimony conclude day three of Whitsett murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A slower day in court as the first part of the day only included one witness — that lead detective investigators whitsett’s death took the stand again.

This time the defense questioned metro sergeant Patrick Johnson. They are targeting an error metro detectives made during the searches of Bradley Bates’ and Kevin Palmer’s apartments. A report showed they searched Brad Bates’ apartment and found a gun there. That was wrong according to Johnson, he says they found the murder weapon in Palmer’s home.

When Metro returned for another search at Bates’ place, they had to get a SWAT team to gain entry. The defense says that points to Bates having more guilt and evidence against him than Palmer.

“But if that was recovered in Bates’ apartment you have plenty of evidence of him now that he’s trying to hide evidence from you. Why else do you think he barricaded his door,”asks Mike Schiavone.

“With this defendant writing notes saying that he could keep all of Will’s stuff would that fit with a scenario where Brad murdered Will,” asked ADA Matthew Breedon,’No it wouldn’t,'” answered Sgt. Johnson.

In the later half of the day, the prosecution brought more testimony and evidence on those post-it notes Whitsett allegedly wrote giving all of his items over to Palmer.

Emotional testimony and a demand for a mistrial happened in that later part on day three of the William Whitsett murder trial.

Genevieve Meeks took the stand this afternoon. She was Palmer’s girlfriend at the time of Whitsett’s murder. Also charged with in the death, those murder charges were dropped, she plead out and testified about Palmer’s behavior for the State. The prosecution asked about what may be the strangest evidence in this case, post in notes left on Whitsett’s items the day he disappeared.

Palmer found all of them except one that was on the windshield of her car. These notes were allegedly written bye Will and all said either to get rid of his items or give them to Kevin.

“And there was a sticky note on the front passenger, sorry the front driver door that said, ‘trash everything’ or something like that on there,” said Meeks.

These notes and Whitsett’s disappearance all happening that day before he had a large shipment of drugs coming into town according to the prosecution. The defense cross-examined Meeks saying her and Kevin never had any conversations about hurting Whitsett. He added that Palmer never told her he had malevolent thoughts towards Whitsett.

Those notes almost lead the case to go to mistrial. The DA investigator, in his testimony, told the jury he and the prosecution went to obtain Palmer’s handwriting samples while he was incarcerated. He added that the samples were going to be used to see if there was a match to the post it notes.

No counsel was present when Palmer relinquished his evidence and Schiavone claimed that was basis for a mistrial because he was never informed they had contact with his client. The judge has not thrown out that motion.

More on the notes and expert testimony on the writing samples is expected Thursday.