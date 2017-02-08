How many locals evacuated during Hurricane Matthew and was it enough?

Hurricane Matthew caused tens of millions of dollars in damage to the Coastal Empire and many people are still struggling to have their homes repaired while cities and counties throughout the region are working to pick up the last piles of debris.

Meanwhile, CEMA (Chatham Emergency Management Agency) is evaluating its own response and the response of the public to heed the call to evacuate. In Chatham County, the evacuation order covered the region east of Interstate 95.

Dennis Jones, the head of CEMA tells us his organization is working to analyze two figures. One is the number of people who evacuated from the Civic Center and the other is those who left town via their own transportation.

The Savannah Civic Center evacuation assisted those who did not have personal transportation or who were incapable of leaving on their own. These were the people who came to the Savannah Civic Center to be assisted by local agencies and the American Red Cross. Jones says they had the ability to process and assist up to 6,000 people. However, about 2,000 people came through. He believes communication to this group of more vulnerable citizens was adequate but says after a major event like this one, all of their procedures, especially communication methods is getting a second look.

Overall in Chatham County, he says 55 to 60 percent of people appear to have evacuated which Jones told us is about “average” for the East Coast in terms of hurricanes of the strength of Matthew. He says these figures were formulated with the help of law enforcement and even evaluating how many homes did not use electricity 36 hours before the evacuation which is considered a signal that people were not home and had heeded the order.

