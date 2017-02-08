Friday Night Lights: A Cosmic Experience

If you are into all things space, Friday night is your night. You will have the opportunity to view a full moon, lunar eclipse, and if you’re lucky, a comet.

February’s full moon is often referred to as the “Snow Moon.” Although snow is very rare in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, on average February is the snowiest month in the United States.

This month’s full moon will pass through Earth’s outer shadow Friday evening. The moon will turn into varying shades of gray as it is shaded from the sun’s light. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is sandwiched between the sun and the moon.

East Coast Timeline: Moonrise in Savannah is at 6:01 pm on Friday.

Around 5:30 pm- The moon begins to climb above the horizon.

Around 6:15 pm- As it enters the Earth’s outer shadow the moon will start to dim and turn gray

Around 7:45 pm- The northern third of the moon will be darker gray

Around 10:00 pm- The moon begins to leave Earth’s shadow

Late Friday night into early Saturday morning will be the best time to view Comet 45P. It will make its closest approach to Earth, but will still be some 7.4 million miles away. Unfortunately, this greenish comet will not be visible to the naked eye. In order to see the comet you will need a telescope or a pair of binoculars, and have a trained eye in viewing faint objects in the sky.

Clear skies should allow for adequate viewing Friday night.