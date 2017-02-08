FOLLOW UP: Beaufort County Dealing With Massive Increase in Overdoses

Its been a problem for years, and many times right in your neighborhood, or even your home.

Use and abuse of drugs.

Savannah talked about their problem Tuesday, we dug deeper and found out this issue cross state lines.

Heroin, cocaine, prescription drugs – all give you a high, and can also take your life.

That’s why Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have started carrying narcan.

Its a medical shot or nasal spray used to counter the effects of a drug overdose in patients.

Many times EMS has it on hand, ready to use to save a life.

Hilton Head firefighters have had it at the ready for years, and have had to use it more than ever recently.

According to the numbers News 3 received, since July 2016, Hilton Head has delivered 32 doses of Narcan to patients. 17 of those apparently overdosed.

But 15 of those have been administered in December 2016 and January 2017 alone.

Of those patients, 10 in the last two months have been because of a suspected narcotic overdose.

Its an alarming trend that some officers who work with and against the drug trade say is the result of an increase in heroin – which is now cheaper and easier to get than prescription drugs.

There’s another issue, drugs that are “cut” with cleaning supplies or cleaning chemicials, not what the user bought. Chemicals which could be hazardous or even deadly if someone ingests them.

The breakdown for when Narcan was administered for the time frame of 7/01/2016 through 1/24/2017 are as follows.

Altered Level of Consciousness – 6

Suspected Narcotic Overdose – 17

Unconscious – 9

The breakdown for Narcan administered each month are as follows

July

Altered Level of Consciousness – 1

Suspected Narcotic Overdose – 1

Unconscious – 3

August

Altered Level of Consciousness – 1

Suspected Narcotic Overdose – 3

Unconscious – 3

September

Altered Level of Consciousness – 0

Suspected Narcotic Overdose – 0

Unconscious – 0

October

Altered Level of Consciousness – 2

Suspected Narcotic Overdose – 2

Unconscious – 0

November

Altered Level of Consciousness – 0

Suspected Narcotic Overdose – 1

Unconscious – 0

December

Altered Level of Consciousness – 1

Suspected Narcotic Overdose – 6

Unconscious – 2

January 1st – January 24th

Altered Level of Consciousness – 1

Suspected Narcotic Overdose – 4

Unconscious – 1