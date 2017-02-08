Do Savannah gets you Valentine’s Day ready!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Cusses coming back to play the Jinx, the second week of Black Heritage Festival celebrations, Savannah’s Tweed Ride and Lawn Games to even the Farewell to Muse Art Warehouse, Do Savannah Magazine has the details you need on your calendar PLUS your Valentine’s Day plans.
What: CUSSES, Twisty Cats, Hank & Cupcakes
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 10
Where The Jinx, 127 W. Congress St.
Cost: $10
Info: cussesmusic.com
What: 28th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival
When: Through Feb. 26
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free; some performances require reservations
Info: savannahblackheritagefestival.com
What: Savannah Tweed Ride and Lawn Games Tourney
When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Forsyth Park near basketball courts
Cost: $5 per participant
Register: savannahsportandsocial.org, bicyclecampaign.org
What: Farewell to Muse: Eat. Muse. Love.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Muse Arts Warehouse, 703 Louisville Road
Cost: Free
Info: musesavannah.org
Valentine’s at a Glance:
‘Whips and Chains, Love is Pain’ — 9 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Feb. 10. Bayou Café, 14 N. Abercorn St. The ladies and gents of Tied & Tasseled Fetish Cabaret are ponderingthe idea of love. This show will tickle your thoughts, whether you’re a lovey-dovey or the anti-valentine. Show at 9 p.m. is for ages 18and older; show at 11:15 p.m. is for ages 21 and older. Admission is $15 at the door. More info at facebook.com/tiedandtasseled.
Valentine’s Day weddings – Various times Feb. 14. Davenport House Museum garden, 324 E. State St. Schedule your Valentine’sDay wedding or recommitment ceremony in the Davenport House garden. Cost is a $150 donation. Couples must bring a valid Georgiamarriage license. RSVP required at davenporthousemuseum.org or 912-236-8097.
Vow renewal ceremony – 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Savannah City Market, 219 W. Bryan St. The Rev. Billy and Cheri Hester of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church willlead a free vow renewal ceremony for all married couples. Autographed copies of the Rev. Hester’s “Wow! Moments: Stories ofWonder, Grace, and Synchronicity” will be sold following the ceremony. Learn more at asburymemorial.org.
To see the full list visit DoSavannah.com.