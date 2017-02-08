Do Savannah gets you Valentine’s Day ready!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Cusses coming back to play the Jinx, the second week of Black Heritage Festival celebrations, Savannah’s Tweed Ride and Lawn Games to even the Farewell to Muse Art Warehouse, Do Savannah Magazine has the details you need on your calendar PLUS your Valentine’s Day plans.

What: CUSSES, Twisty Cats, Hank & Cupcakes

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 10

Where The Jinx, 127 W. Congress St.

Cost: $10

Info: cussesmusic.com

What: 28th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival

When: Through Feb. 26

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free; some performances require reservations

Info: savannahblackheritagefestival.com

What: Savannah Tweed Ride and Lawn Games Tourney

When: 2-5 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Forsyth Park near basketball courts

Cost: $5 per participant

Register: savannahsportandsocial.org, bicyclecampaign.org

What: Farewell to Muse: Eat. Muse. Love.

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Muse Arts Warehouse, 703 Louisville Road

Cost: Free

Info: musesavannah.org

Valentine’s at a Glance:

‘Whips and Chains, Love is Pain’ — 9 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Feb. 10. Bayou Café, 14 N. Abercorn St. The ladies and gents of Tied & Tasseled Fetish Cabaret are ponderingthe idea of love. This show will tickle your thoughts, whether you’re a lovey-dovey or the anti-valentine. Show at 9 p.m. is for ages 18and older; show at 11:15 p.m. is for ages 21 and older. Admission is $15 at the door. More info at facebook.com/tiedandtasseled.

Valentine’s Day weddings – Various times Feb. 14. Davenport House Museum garden, 324 E. State St. Schedule your Valentine’sDay wedding or recommitment ceremony in the Davenport House garden. Cost is a $150 donation. Couples must bring a valid Georgiamarriage license. RSVP required at davenporthousemuseum.org or 912-236-8097.

Vow renewal ceremony – 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Savannah City Market, 219 W. Bryan St. The Rev. Billy and Cheri Hester of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church willlead a free vow renewal ceremony for all married couples. Autographed copies of the Rev. Hester’s “Wow! Moments: Stories ofWonder, Grace, and Synchronicity” will be sold following the ceremony. Learn more at asburymemorial.org.

To see the full list visit DoSavannah.com.