Bluffton Residents Ban Together To Halt Hilton Head National Golf Course Redevelopment

The proposed project at Hilton Head National Golf Course– that would bring new homes, a shopping center, and even a hotel to the area, has been halted after residents spoke out demanding that Beaufort County Council proceed with more caution.

“This is something that could completely change the quality of life in the heart of our county,” one Bluffton resident said at Wednesday morning’s public meeting.

The public meeting was lead by Councilmember Taber Vaux, who was the only member of council to initially vote against the new development.

“What can the applicant do if the county decides to rezone it? What is reasonable with the surrounding areas, so it does not create… a burden on the county or the citizens that live in this area?” said Vaux.

“We’ve seen one golf course change to apartments,” another resident said, “Which changed the density enormously in that area. You’re gonna see the same thing here.”

The idea is to build homes, shops, a hotel, convention center, and a performing arts center— making up what many people see as a mini-city within the town of Bluffton.

“Its not the place that I moved to,” said a resident, “I moved from a place that went through this 25, 30 years ago, what they wound up was overcrowding, expensive taxes, housing got so expensive people can’t afford to live there anymore.”

The proposed project would require new infrastructure including widening Malphrus Rd., adding a traffic circle, police and fire substations, and even a new public school.

Cost estimations range between $12 and $30 million dollars.

“When I go to Chik Fil A to get my daughter her sandwich and I’m trying to make a left out of Chik Fil A, you can’t do that today. Now what’s gonna be the impact once you put something like that in there?” said another resident.

Scratch Golf Company owns the land. They requested rezoning back in 2013, it was not approved until December. When residents got wind, they quickly turned to change.org to stop it, getting nearly 2,000 signatures.

Vaux says he thinks it’s because of them, the subcomittee was created.

“The public voiced its concerned and…. in my opinion, that’s what changed the county councils position to send it back to a subcommittee to work out these details,” Vaux said.

Those details, residents say, like an actual plan.

“They never actually put forth a development plan, all they’ve done is put forth conceptual ideas ever since they started,” said Laura Sterling, who live across the street from the course. Her fear is that a lack of a concrete plan mean they don’t actually intend to develop.

“They’re gonna get the zoning changes and then they can sell off the pockets,” she said.

“They want the zoning density to be elevated so the property value goes up and then they can flip it… the next guy that comes in says take this and throw it away, i’m not doing anything like that.,” another resident chimed in.

And Vaux says this is a valid concern, if “the applicant just flipped it and all of a sudden we’re dealing with 10 developers.”

He adds that the golf course will not stay just a gold course, no matter what, and that the subcommittee’s goal will be to negotiate a reasonable agreement. He says the subcommittee meetings will be open to the public, at a location in Bluffton such as the Bluffton Library, and will begin in March. You can find out more information on the project and find out when meetings will be on the Beaufort County website.

WSAV did reach out to Scratch Golf, but were not able to get a comment.