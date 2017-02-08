2017 Tara Feis Irish Celebration

Tara Feis Irish Celebration

Saturday, March 11, 2017

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Emmet Park (east end of Bay Street)

Presented by the City of Savannah’s Department of Cultural Affairs

Free and open to the public

The family-friendly feis (pron. FESH) – or festival – will be a feast for the eyes, ears and palate, with live performances, food, art activities, crafts and games hosted with Irish ceremony, tradition and hospitality.

The festival is held each year in the beautiful Emmet Park located in the heart of downtown Savannah. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with an official Irish opening ceremony. For more information call 912-651-6417. This event is a free, non-alcoholic event geared towards families and children.