2017 Savannah St. Patrick’s Wristbands

During St. Patrick’s Day weekend, if you want to drink an alcoholic beverage on the streets you need a wristband. Here’s your how-to guide to enjoying this party with pint in hand.

What do I get with the wristband? Welcome to St. Patrick’s Day, Savannah style. With the wristband, you get to listen to live entertainment at multiple stages around downtown and enjoy your adult drinks to-go while you walk around the biggest party of the year.

Where do I get a wristband? You can get your wristband at one of the booth locations downtown. Signs will help direct you to one of the white sales tents to purchase your wristband. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at select booth locations. Someone will check your ID; so don’t leave that behind! Make sure to hold onto your ID since bars and restaurants are still required to check them, even if you have a wristband on.

How much does a wristband cost? $10 for each day, and you only need a wristband if you plan to drink in the control zone, otherwise known as party central.

Do I have to purchase a wristband each day? Yes, there will be different color wristbands for each day of the festival.

What is the control zone? The City of Festival Ordinance of 2016 has set aside 36 blocks of historic downtown to have the biggest party of the year. We want you to be safe and have a good time, so we need a little control.

What happens if I forget to get a wristband for the biggest party of the year? You could face a fine and court costs totaling up to $67. Not worth it! No worries, you’ll be pointed in the right direction on where you can get your wristband. Savannah’s cool like that.

What else do I need to know before I get my drink on? To drink on the streets, you need to have your beverage in what Savannahians call a “traveler” – that’s a clear plastic cup 16 ounces or less.

Where is the money going? Throwing the biggest party in Savannah, paying the bands, cleaning up after you’re long gone – that takes a pretty penny.