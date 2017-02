SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Two cars and a pedestrian were involved in an accident on West 60th Street and Montgomery Street according to a tweet from SCMPD.

#SCMPDTraffic: 2 veh & a pedestrian involved in an ax on W 60th & Montgomery St. MAIT responded. 1 hospitalized. Road to reopen in 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/IVn4h50YEY — SCMPD (@scmpd) February 7, 2017

One person was taken to the hospital and MAIT (Major Accident Investigation Team) is at the scene.

The road is expected to open in an hour.