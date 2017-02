SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday, February 8th is Stop Violence Against Women Day at the Georgia Capitol.

Hundreds of advocates will meet with legislators to share resources and look for a solution, including representatives from Savannah’s SAFE Shelter, Center for Domestic Violence Services.

Registration is already full, but the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence will Facebook Live from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.