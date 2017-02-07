Tapes show stories don’t add up for the defendant in Whitsett murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – More testimony today in the trial of a man accused of killing 22-year-old William Whitsett. Whitsett was shot three times and his body dumped on the southside of Savannah back in 2014.

Today prosecutors called nine witnesses including several crime technicians to testify.

The DA’s team began questioning one of Kevin Palmer’s ex girlfriends. They tried to prove he had a violent past.

Then they spent the morning diving into evidence from the scene and on Whitsett’s body. Bullet wounds show Whitsett possibly tried to shield himself before being shot in the head three times.

“To have that left hand raised as I am demonstrating, to his left side of his face, then the bullet in this case ‘F’ is lodged but ‘G’ exits,” says Dr. James Downs who served as a forensic pathologist at the GBI crime lime in December of 2014.

He was the medical examiner that performed an autopsy on Whitsett, his findings came back that the cause of death was a homicide. Investigators originally thought the body was thrown or hit by a train in the area.

Police arrested Palmer in 2015 because of many pieces of evidence, one of them being several stories that did not add up. A key investigator in Whitsett’s murder case took the stand this afternoon.

When Kevin Palmer was questioned, police say he gave several stories. At first he thought the murder was gang related. He denied any violent feelings towards the victim. He told police he thought Whitsett was jumped by some people at an area grocery store as a drug deal gone wrong. But in a phone call he made before that statement, he told someone he was the last person Whitsett had seen.

“And when he says to this person whoever is on the other end that he’s the last person to have contact with Will did he tell this person anything about a drug deal and Will having contact with people at the Piggly Wiggly and they were the last people to have contact with him,” asked assitant district attorney Matthew Breedon.

“No,” answered Sgt. Patrick Johnson who was a detective in the room interviewing Palmer, Breedon added, “who did he say was the last person to have contact with Will,” which Johnson answered, “He was.”

Another person Palmer made a call to in that questioning room was one to his then girlfriend Genevieve Meeks. She was cleared from the murder charge in the case and will take the stand for the prosecution Wednesday.