Rally against Immigration Ban At Congressman Mark Sanford’s office in Beaufort

(Beaufort, SC) About 75 people showed up at the office of South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford today to make their opinions known about the immigration ban from the Trump Administration. Holding signs that said things like “my father was an immigrant” and “we vote too”, they were attempting to send a message to Sanford.

Some of those on hand were immigrants themselves facing an unsure future. One immigration lawyer we spoke to even said some of her clients are afraid to talk to police, thinking they will be arrested and she sais that is a danger to their public safety.

