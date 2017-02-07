Louisiana Tornadoes

Violent storms moved across the New Orleans area Tuesday afternoon, spawning tornadoes that left parts of the region splintered and torn apart.

The governor has declared a state of emergency.

Latest report says there were at least seven confirmed tornadoes that hit the state today. Among the hardest hit was Killian in Livingston Parish, east of Baton Rouge.

Dozens have been injured. There are no confirmed deaths at this time.

Vehicles were battered and tossed aside. Transformers were swallowed by the twister. Power lines and poles ripped away. Thousands are still without power tonight.