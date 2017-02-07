IRS Scam Call, take a listen

You’ve heard of the Internal Revenue Scam? Unfortunately, the calls are circulating in our area again. We had a viewer who sent us the entire recorded phone call that he received and we thought it was worth your time to take a listen. (

Remember, the IRS will NEVER call you about owing any kind of back taxes and is not a law enforcement agency. It cannot send “someone” to your home to arrest you. If you actually did owe taxes, you would receive a letter in the mail from the IRS informing you of what you owe and in most cases, you can work with them and set up a payment plan.

This is the latest IRS scam but there are many scams out there and all have the same RED flags.

1) You need to pay something right now

2) They try to frighten you in some way with arrest for example.

3) If the issue is not to scare you, it is to “help” you with this great opportunity and all you have to do is just give the caller money

4) Urgency is always a part of the conversation so don’t be intimidated into provding banking account information or a credit card number

5) A big sign of a scam – you need to pay using methods that are quick and easy for the person receiving the money – but hard for you in case you want a refund. Examples: Green Dot cards and iTunes cards, Western Union, MoneyGram, etc.

6) Remember the phone number on this scam is 315-203-3759

7) When in doubt, HANG UP on a live caller or disregard a recorded message like this

8) If you get a call about any kind of scam, contact police