How to help a Savannah boy in need of a transplant

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Right now there are about 120,000 people in the United States waiting for a transplant.

One of those is Nicholas Childers. The seventh grader at Hancock Day School was diagnosed with B-Cell High Risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2015. After a year of treatment he relapsed in November and is now back receiving treatment at Savannah’s Memorial University Medical Center.

“Everyday is a challenge,” Childer’s mother Cheryl said. “one day we’re sitting here talking and laughing and the next day you’re in peds I.C.U. fighting for your life and that’s basically what we saw in December.”

The Childers say the only hope for their son to survive is to receive a bone marrow transplant.

“To find a donor would basically save his life. It’s going to give him a new immune system,” Childers said.

Nicholas has big dreams of growing up and traveling to Antarctica to help save penguins.

Even though he continues to battle his cancer, he has no plans of giving up.

“Because I want to grow up and live my dream of being a marine biologist.”

If you would like to try and become the match for Nicholas and other in need of a transplant, there are two local events coming up for Childers in the coming month.

On February 8, Cutters Point Coffee on Skidaway Road is hosting a donor drive from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m..

On February 16, Your Pie in Sandfly is hosting a fundraiser and donor drive from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m..

To learn more about becoming a donor, click here.