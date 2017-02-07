Dollar General plans to create 1,000 jobs in Georgia in 2017

By Published: Updated:
DGNewStacked

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) – Dollar General is planning to create 1,000 jobs across the state of Georgia this year with the addition of new stores as well as a new distribution center.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said in a news release that it wants to add 1,000 discount stores and create about 10,000 jobs across the country in 2017.

News outlets report that Dollar General currently has more than 700 stores and over 5,000 employees in Georgia.

The growth plan in Georgia includes opening a new distribution center in Jackson. The land, purchased in May, sits in Butts and Spalding counties. Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement last year that the facility will create 500 jobs.

The company has not given further details about where the new stores will be.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s