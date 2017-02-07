Deadly accidental drug overdoses increase in 2017 throughout county

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Twice a month, that’s how many times police responded to accidental drug overdoses last year. As of January they’re now investigating six cases and police are asking for your help.

“We’re asking you the citizens to reach out to those that you know that have drug problems or drug issues,” Captain Cary Hill, with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, said.

The rise in accidental drug overdoses has startled police. They’ve found an age range of 30 to 40 year olds since the beginning of this year.

“Based on our investigations we’ve encountered Heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs,” Hill said.

Those drugs prescription drugs include opioids, like fentanyl. They’re also using an elephant tranquilizer.

“It’s kind of like a depressant and they use that in order, but has a euphoric feel to it, in order to cut the heroin,” Crystal Malloy, the clinical director at Assisted Recovery Center of Georgia, said.

These aren’t meant for humans.

“This animal tranquilizer is used more in the farm community,” Malloy said. “It could also be used within a vegetarian clinic that they could use to sometimes euthanize dogs.”

Malloy said these are very dangerous, especially when mixing with other drugs.

“When people get a hold of this they don’t know the dose in it,” Malloy said. “They don’t know if they’re taking one dose or two dose or five dose or ten dose and then you cut it with heroin and that just increases the chance so something really bad happening.”

One of those bad things is death. Opioid struggles, on the other hand, are what she sees with most patients suffering from injuries.

“A lot of people that are hooked on opioids had legitimate injuries,” Malloy said. “Legitimate knee injuries, back injuries, surgeries and they become addicted.”

Experts say people tend to take a higher dosage because they feel they’ll get a stronger effect. Instead you could harm yourself even more.

“When you first start taking opioids you need to be aware that you need to take them as prescribed,” Malloy said.

That’s what Malloy advises to stop these incidents from happening.

“By doing that we can pretty much eliminate the numbers,” Hill said. “We want them to stop where they’re at.”

Police say according to evidence at the scene that is how they suspect the incidents as drug overdoses. They won’t know for sure until they receive the toxicology report.

You can help those struggling with addiction by calling the NurseOne line at Memorial hospital at 912-350-9355.