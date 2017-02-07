Chef Karla Williams shows us how you can cook your way right into your Valentine’s heart!

Valentine’s Day is only 7 days away!

If you’re not quite sure what to do or buy for your sweetheart, consider cooking a meal for him or her. Now you might be reading this and thinking you still don’t know what to cook or where to start…and that’s where we come in!

Chef Karla Williams of Hilton Head Health in the Lowcountry stopped by The Bridge on Tuesday to share a delicious and healthy entrée, cocktail and desserts for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

The Main Dish: Dijon and Pecan-encrusted Salmon with a warm Brussel sprout and Farrow slaw

The Cocktail: Raspberry Burst

Dessert: Fruit & Chocolate (yes, you can use real milk chocolate or even dark chocolate!) & No-bake pretzel-granola bars

Click the ‘play’ button to hear more—and then click here to visit the Hilton Head Health website.