Beaufort Bans Smoking On All County Property, Offers Help To Employees

Beaufort County will officially be smoke-free as of March 1st, banning smoking on all county properties such as Technical College of the Lowcountry and Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

“This is an environment for everybody… that’s why I think we should make it for everybody.” said Dhruv Shah, Student Government President at Technical College of the Lowcountry.

Back in November, the student government participated in American Cancer Society’s national Smokeout by petitioning on their campus.

“We had like a petition out there with a table where people sign up and say whether they’re for tobacco free or against it,” said Shah.

“The mass majority was against the smoking being here, there was very few who were for smoking being on the campus,” added Vice President Carlon Wright.

They got together with Beaufort County Council for free gear to give out to students, and ultimately, that’s where the petition ended up.

“It was already going to be established, but it was the okay,” said Wright as he gave a thumbs up.

In less than a month, students on Beaufort County campuses won’t have a choice. The smoke ban will include banning both cigarettes and e-cigarettes on all county properties.

“A lot of people you’ll hear say well why not have an area where you can smoke.. well, you walk passed that area, you can be exposed to second hand smoke,” said Carizma Brown with the Beaufort County Communications Department.

This means previously designated smoking areas and even parking lots will both be off limits for smoking.

“We know that it will be a challenge for some people who do smoke… but we are offering healthy options for our employees,” Brown said.

Those include free access to recreation centers on Buckwalter Pkwy in Bluffton and Burton Wells in Beaufort, in addition to free quitting classes.

“Freedom From Smoking is actually an 7 week program, 8 session class where it’s actually a group of people who work together and they set a quit date,” said Alexa DeFeo, the Community and Health Educator with the LifeFit program at Beaufort Memorial.

Beaufort Memorial has been hosting the course for years now, and DeFeo says it’s successful when people are ready to change.

“It’s free for county employees who want to participate in the program and want to quit smoking,” and she adds, “Then anyone else in the community who is ready to quit smoking, they’re more than welcome to register and it’s just a 30 dollar fee.”

To sign up for the Freedom From Smoking course, contact Alexa DeFeo at 843-522-5570 or email her at adefeo@bmhsc.