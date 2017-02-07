Baby Boy Dies, Left in Hot Car

A one year old boy is dead after being left in a car in Pinecrest, Florida.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the boy was left inside the car Monday afternoon. Rescue workers said the child was in the car for more than an hour where temperatures reached over 80 degrees.

Investigators believe the family member walked inside the house and left the toddler behind.

When authorities arrived, the child was responsive and breathing and was quickly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the family member was not a parent of the child.