2 teens and dog rescued by the Coast Guard after canoe debacle

U.S. Coast Guard 7th District PA Detachment Jacksonville Published: Updated:
image

 

Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton
U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard rescued two teenagers and their dog Monday after their canoe became stuck in a marsh on Wilmington Island.

 

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, who was training in the area, saw a flashing light coming from the canoe.

The teenagers, ages 14 and 15, and their dog were hoisted at 8:10 p.m. and transported to Air Station Savannah at 8:30 p.m.

The teenagers and their dog were reported to be in good condition.
