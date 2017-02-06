“Young Lives” seeks to encourage, empower teen moms

HILTON HEAD, S.C. –

It’s been said it takes a village to raise a child.

In Beaufort County the local chapter of Young Life is offering teenage mom a lifeline to a more peaceful present and hopeful future.

A subsection of the ministry called “Young Lives” advocates and encourages teen moms.

Young Lives started a local chapter for the Bluffton, Hilton Head area a year ago.

Volunteers, paid staff and mentors meet daily, weekly and monthly with moms and pregnant moms ages 14-22 to offer friendship, resources and refuge.

Bluffton High School and Hilton Head High School offers monthly “Lunch and Learn” programs based on life skills workshops.

Director Billi Dray says the purpose of the program is to encourage faith as well as personal sustainability.

“We want to instill that confidence so that they can believe in themselves and pass it onto their children,” Dray said.

If you are interesting in joining Young Lives as a participant or mentor, click here.