Video captured of wrong way driver

(NBC News) A wrong way driver injured at least ten people Sunday after traveling the wrong way on an interstate across Indianapolis.

Take a look as INDOT cameras captured the driver of this stolen SUV driving at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction.

The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic as the driver refused to stop for authorities. The chase didn’t come to an end until the driver exited the interstate.

Once he got on secondary roads, it didn’t take long before the SUV crashed into several vehicles.

Authorities say at least ten people were hurt including the driver of the SUV who was arrested and taken from the scene on a stretcher.