Tybee Business Owners Plan March in Protest Ahead of Thursday’s Vote on Alcohol Ban

Tybee Island

In just three days, Tybee City leaders plan to vote on a controversial alcohol ban. And, many business owners there are planning a protest ahead of it.

The proposed ban would prohibit people from drinking on the beach during Spring Break. If it passes, some business owners believe it could put them out of business.

They say Spring Break is when they make most of their money.

“If they cut those months out, it’s gonna make it hard for a lot of us,” says Calvin Ratterree, owner of Nickie’s Bar N Grill.

But, leaders are concerned about the problems that often comes when you mix alcohol — with people — and the beach.

Many residents support a possible ban.

“Whether or not this is 100 percent what we need to do, it’s certainly worth a shot,” says John O’Neill, Long time Tybee Resident.

Protestors will march this Thursday at 6 p.m. They will start at the Lighthouse and march all the way to City Hall.










