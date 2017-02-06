(NBC NEWS) They’re calling it the world’s first ice library, and it was launched today Saturday on the edge of a frozen lake in Russia.

The structure consists of ice blocks made into walls that form a labyrinth and into the walls are carved etchings of more than one-thousand short phrases.

The walls make up 420 “books,” and the phrases were contributed by people from all over the world who sent wishes to be displayed.

The wishes are in various languages including English, Chinese, Korean and Russian.

One phrase in English reads “the journey is the reward.”

The library on Lake Baikal (bigh-kal) is expected to stand until April, and then it’s going to melt.