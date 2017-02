SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Davenport House is one of Savannah’s oldest and most well preserved homes and museums. Now, you have a chance to make sure it stays open for years to come.

Get your tickets now for The Davenport Soirée Sunday, February 19th. It’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Elizabeth on 37th, an afternoon of music, spirits and food.