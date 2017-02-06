Step Up Savannah host conversation about the City’s utility billing system

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – If you’ve been frustrated or confused by the new billing system implemented by the City of Savannah for utilities, you may not be alone.

Step Up Savannah’s Residents Team will be holding a conversation with the City of Savannah’s Revenue Director, Cindy Landholt on Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery Landings (714 W. 57th Street Savannah, GA).

The event is open to the public.

According to a release, the Residents Team is made up of members from Savannah’s neighborhoods who raise issues important to their communities. Some are members of Savannah’s neighborhood associations, others are wanting to be more involved to help end poverty.

Members meet twice a month to talk about their experiences and to learn more about other neighborhoods.

If you are interested in joining Resident Team visit stepupsavannah.org or call Carol Fireall at (912)232-6747. She can also be reached at cfireall@stepupsavannah.org.