Simply Sit on a Shovel

Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred By Published: Updated:
2

While most of us were cheering on the Patriots or Falcons this weekend, there was another championship going on that brought together daredevils from all over the country.

The World Shovel Racing Championship at the Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico is where competitors hit the slopes… not on skis or snowboards…  but on snow-shovels.  The rules are simple:  sit on a shovel, point downhill and go.  Racers start sliding on shovels as early as six years old!

Each rider gets two shots to try and get the fastest time.  Top speeds for the experts can get faster than 70 miles an hour.

The competition has been going on for 38 years now, and now many show up in costumes and even bring radar guns.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s