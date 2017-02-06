Simply Sit on a Shovel

While most of us were cheering on the Patriots or Falcons this weekend, there was another championship going on that brought together daredevils from all over the country.

The World Shovel Racing Championship at the Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico is where competitors hit the slopes… not on skis or snowboards… but on snow-shovels. The rules are simple: sit on a shovel, point downhill and go. Racers start sliding on shovels as early as six years old!

Each rider gets two shots to try and get the fastest time. Top speeds for the experts can get faster than 70 miles an hour.

The competition has been going on for 38 years now, and now many show up in costumes and even bring radar guns.