SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Another arrest has been made in the deadly HWY 17 accident that killed Savannah news anchor Don Logana on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in the early morning.

S.C. Highway Patrol arrested Erich Andrew Richter, 28, of Register, GA and charged him with Driving Under the Influence. Richter was taken to the Jasper Co. Detention Center.

READ: ARREST MADE IN FATAL CRASH THAT KILLED SAVANNAH NEWS ANCHOR